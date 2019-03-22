MACON, Ga. — The weekend's almost here and we're already pumped about the Cherry Blossom Festival! Here are some other events to put in the schedule this weekend.

1. Cherry Blossom Festival

When: March 22-31

Where: Central City Park

Cost: $5 entry fee

2. The Grand Opera House presents Chicago

When: March 22 @ 7pm

Where: Grand Opera House

Cost: $45-65

3. Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

When: March 22 @ 8pm

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $35

4. Mercer Women's Basketball versus Iowa

When: March 22 @ 2pm

Where: Watch on ESPN2 or listen starting at 1:30 pm on The Creek

Cost: Free!

5. Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours

When: March 22-31 from 7:30 pm - 9pm

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Cost: Free for kids 5 and under/$1 for kids between 6-12/$6 for adults