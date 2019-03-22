MACON, Ga. — The weekend's almost here and we're already pumped about the Cherry Blossom Festival! Here are some other events to put in the schedule this weekend.
When: March 22-31
Where: Central City Park
Cost: $5 entry fee
2. The Grand Opera House presents Chicago
When: March 22 @ 7pm
Where: Grand Opera House
Cost: $45-65
3. Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives
When: March 22 @ 8pm
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $35
4. Mercer Women's Basketball versus Iowa
When: March 22 @ 2pm
Where: Watch on ESPN2 or listen starting at 1:30 pm on The Creek
Cost: Free!
5. Ocmulgee Lantern Light Tours
When: March 22-31 from 7:30 pm - 9pm
Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park
Cost: Free for kids 5 and under/$1 for kids between 6-12/$6 for adults