MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival is still in full swing! Here are some other events to look forward to this weekend!

1. Z Beans Grand Opening Weekend

What: Do you love coffee? Would you like to have the opportunity to roast you own blend of coffee? Then join the great people with Z Beans Coffee this weekend as they have their second grand opening!

When: Friday and Saturday starting @ 9 a.m.

Where: 311 Cotton Avenue

Cost: Free and $30 to roast your own perfect blend

2. Macon Mayhem Fan Appreciation Night

What: The Macon Mayhem will be having their fan appreciation night to show all of the loyal Mayhem fans how much the love and appreciate them. Come on out and feel the love!

When: Friday @ 7:35 p.m.

Where: Macon Coliseum

Cost: $16

3. The Joey Stuckey Trio Album Release Party

What: Joey Stuckey has been making music his whole life and worked with the likes of Gene Simmons. Come out as he and his bandmates release a brand new album featuring sessions recorded at the legendary Sun Studios.

When: Friday @ 8 p.m.

Where: Amici of Macon, 1510 Mercer University

Cost: Free!

4. Paul Thorn and Reckless Kelly

What: Former boxer Paul Thorn is returning to the Capitol stage for another great show while Reckless Kelly’s brand of Texas red dirt music will be heard for the first time. You won't want to miss this one!

When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $25

5. Mulberry Street Arts and Craft Festival

What: Thousands of local vendors will be downtown showing off and selling everything from jewelry and art to soap! Don’t miss it!

When: Saturday and Sunday starting @ 10 a.m.

Where: Mulberry Street in downtown Macon

Cost: Free!