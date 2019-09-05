MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it is time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia!
1. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
When: May 10-19
Where: Theatre Macon
Cost: $15-25
2. Chris Knight and Kevin Abernathy Live
When: Friday @ 8 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $20-28
3. Electric Avenue: The 80's MTV Experience
When: Saturday @ 7 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $20-40
When: Sunday @ 6 p.m.
Where: Coleman Hill Park
Cost: Free!
5. The First Annual Grafitti Ball 2.0
When: Saturday from 4-10 p.m.
Where: Triangle Arts Macon (209 Lower Elm Street)
Cost: Free!