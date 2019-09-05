MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it is time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia!

1. 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

When: May 10-19

Where: Theatre Macon

Cost: $15-25

2. Chris Knight and Kevin Abernathy Live

When: Friday @ 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $20-28

3. Electric Avenue: The 80's MTV Experience

When: Saturday @ 7 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $20-40

4. Mother's Day Second Sunday

When: Sunday @ 6 p.m.

Where: Coleman Hill Park

Cost: Free!

5. The First Annual Grafitti Ball 2.0

When: Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Triangle Arts Macon (209 Lower Elm Street)

Cost: Free!