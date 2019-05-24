MACON, Ga. — Memorial Day weekend is almost here! Here are some top events to put on your holiday itinerary.

1. Sky Over Macon

When: Friday from 8 - 10 p.m.

Where: Museum of Arts & Sciences

Cost: Free!

2. Mom & Me Artisan Experience

When: Saturday @ 10 p.m.

Where: North Peach Park

Cost: Free!

3. Atria EP Release Party

When: Saturday @ 7 p.m.

Where: McEachern Art Center

Cost: Free!

4. Memorial Day BBQ feat. Jaimoe & Friends

When: Saturday from 2 - 9 p.m.

Where: The Big House Museum

Cost: SOLD OUT

5. Children's Pottery at Ocmulgee

When: Sunday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

Cost: Free!