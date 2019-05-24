MACON, Ga. — Memorial Day weekend is almost here! Here are some top events to put on your holiday itinerary.
When: Friday from 8 - 10 p.m.
Where: Museum of Arts & Sciences
Cost: Free!
2. Mom & Me Artisan Experience
When: Saturday @ 10 p.m.
Where: North Peach Park
Cost: Free!
When: Saturday @ 7 p.m.
Where: McEachern Art Center
Cost: Free!
4. Memorial Day BBQ feat. Jaimoe & Friends
When: Saturday from 2 - 9 p.m.
Where: The Big House Museum
Cost: SOLD OUT
5. Children's Pottery at Ocmulgee
When: Sunday @ 3 p.m.
Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
Cost: Free!