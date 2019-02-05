MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here so here are some fun things to add to your itinerary!
Where: Throughout downtown Macon
When: Friday from 5 PM to 2 AM
Cost: Free!
Where: Reboot Retrocade & Bar
When: Friday through Monday
Cost: $10 for ages 18 and under; free for ages 21 and up
3. Birds of Prey Exhibition at Ocmulgee
Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
When: Saturday starting @ 10 AM
Cost: Free!
4. 26th Annual Blind Willie McTell Music Festival
Where: Downtown Thompson, GA
When: Saturday starting @ 11 AM
Cost: $30 in advance and $40 at the gate
5. Piedmont Brewery's 2 Year Anniversary
Where: Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen
When: Sunday starting @ 12 PM
Cost: Free!