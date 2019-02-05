MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here so here are some fun things to add to your itinerary!

1. The First Friday of May

Where: Throughout downtown Macon

When: Friday from 5 PM to 2 AM

Cost: Free!

2. Reboot's Star Wars Weekend

Where: Reboot Retrocade & Bar

When: Friday through Monday

Cost: $10 for ages 18 and under; free for ages 21 and up

3. Birds of Prey Exhibition at Ocmulgee

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

When: Saturday starting @ 10 AM

Cost: Free!

4. 26th Annual Blind Willie McTell Music Festival

Where: Downtown Thompson, GA

When: Saturday starting @ 11 AM

Cost: $30 in advance and $40 at the gate

5. Piedmont Brewery's 2 Year Anniversary

Where: Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen

When: Sunday starting @ 12 PM

Cost: Free!