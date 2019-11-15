MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it's time for Scene 13 with our friends from 100.9 The Creek! Here are some of their top event picks for the week.

1. Terrapin Brewing Company Dispensary Release Night

When: Friday @ 6 PM

Where: Just Tap'd on Poplar Street

Cost: Free!

2. Whitey Tighty Night with the Macon Mayhem

When: Friday @ 7:30 PM

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16-22

3. Cancer Awareness Night with the Macon Mayhem

When: Saturday @ 7 PM

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16-22

4. NewTown Macon Farmer's Market

When: Sunday @ 11 AM

Where: Addison Tinsley Park on Poplar Street

Cost: Free!

5. Simply Holidays Sidewalk Concert Series

When: Sunday @ 12:30 PM

Where: Travis Jean Emporium

Cost: Free!

RELATED: 'What makes a good story?' Macon group hosts monthly storytelling event

RELATED: Technology petting zoo comes to Washington Memorial Library in Macon

RELATED: Buc-ee's plans first Georgia location in Warner Robins

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.