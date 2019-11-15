MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it's time for Scene 13 with our friends from 100.9 The Creek! Here are some of their top event picks for the week.
1. Terrapin Brewing Company Dispensary Release Night
When: Friday @ 6 PM
Where: Just Tap'd on Poplar Street
Cost: Free!
2. Whitey Tighty Night with the Macon Mayhem
When: Friday @ 7:30 PM
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: $16-22
3. Cancer Awareness Night with the Macon Mayhem
When: Saturday @ 7 PM
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: $16-22
4. NewTown Macon Farmer's Market
When: Sunday @ 11 AM
Where: Addison Tinsley Park on Poplar Street
Cost: Free!
5. Simply Holidays Sidewalk Concert Series
When: Sunday @ 12:30 PM
Where: Travis Jean Emporium
Cost: Free!
