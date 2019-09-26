MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it's time for another Scene 13! Be sure to swing by some of these events. They're all happening this Saturday!

1. Just Tap'd Oktoberfest

When: Begins @ 12 p.m.

Where: Just Tap'd at First and Poplar Street

Cost: $40 for VIP tickets

2. Confucius Institute Day

When: Begins @ 1 p.m.

Where: Wesleyan College

Cost: Free!

3. Mercer Football VS Campbell University

When: Begins @ 7 p.m.

Where: Five Star Stadium

Cost: Tickets range from $8-20

4. Drivin' N' Cryin'

When: Begins @ 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: Tickets range from $20-30

5. Great Peacock

When: Begins @ 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery

Cost: Tickets range from, $10-12

