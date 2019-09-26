MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it's time for another Scene 13! Be sure to swing by some of these events. They're all happening this Saturday!
When: Begins @ 12 p.m.
Where: Just Tap'd at First and Poplar Street
Cost: $40 for VIP tickets
When: Begins @ 1 p.m.
Where: Wesleyan College
Cost: Free!
3. Mercer Football VS Campbell University
When: Begins @ 7 p.m.
Where: Five Star Stadium
Cost: Tickets range from $8-20
When: Begins @ 8 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: Tickets range from $20-30
When: Begins @ 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery
Cost: Tickets range from, $10-12
RELATED: 'Secrets & Stilettos' dating violence event this Saturday
RELATED: Navicent Health says 'Go Bald or Go Home' for childhood cancer awareness
RELATED: Macon Burger Week 2019: And the winner is…
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.