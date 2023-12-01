Scene13: The Macon Civic Club's taking the stage for annual music review at the Grand Opera House

On this edition of #Scene13 we're previewing an event that features music, dancing, and even some jokes all for a good cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The sounds of Tami Tesch-Jerles' singing is just one thing you can expect to experience at this years Macon Civic Club Annual Musical Revue at the Grand Opera House.

"It's a great opportunity to do that and feel like you're an actual pro because there's a real orchestra and professionals behind you and you're in such a beautiful historic space," Tesch-Jerles said.

Not only will you get to see her hit the stage, but there may be a few familiar faces flaunting their talents too.

This year's theme is It's Your Thing. Performers will be going through the decades of the music you already love.

"If you go to the dentist, you probably go and expect good work on your teeth, but you don't expect your dentist up on that stage," Tesch-Jerles said.

She's not the only one that thinks so.

"You don't expect in any town to go sit down on a Friday night during the winter time and watch your doctor sing a Motley Crue song," Show Chairman Baxter James said.

There will be a host of talents hitting the stage and it's all for a good cause.

"The mission is literally to raise money for charities. We raise close to half a million a year just by putting the show on at The Grand," James said.

Your everyday neighbors can too get a taste of the spotlight.

"It's neat to be able to do something on that professional level and have such a good time doing it, knowing every night that the more people that are watching the more money you can give away," Tesch-Jerles said.