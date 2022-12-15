Scene 13: Theatre Macon performs the holiday classic Miracle on 34th Street

They say the play is chance for people to come together and get in the holiday spirit.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — In this weeks #scene13, we tell you how to see a miracle on Cherry Street at Theatre Macon as they perform a Christmas classic.

This month their show is the iconic Miracle on 34th Street.

"Which is almost an exact adaptation from the movie script which is really exciting to be able to put the movie directly on stage," Artistic director Richard Frazier said.

Although the story Kris Kringle has lived on for decades in the popular 1947 movie, the play opens doors to something unexpected for the Theatre Macon crew.

"Normally we do really big holiday musicals during this time. We've done Mary Poppins, White Christmas, Elf. So, this is actually the first time, in quite some time that we've done a holiday play during this time," Frazier said.

The excitement for the show is also felt at their box office.

"It is one of the first straight plays in a long time to sell out like our musicals do. So, I guess its more about the holidays themselves," general manager Jon Esnard said.

They say the play is chance for people to come together and get in the holiday spirit.

"It's really important for us to find that one show in our season where family's can come together and escape all the woes of the world and enjoy a great night of theater," Frazier said.

The last week of performances happen this weekend and tickets are still available.