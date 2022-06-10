Scene 13: Touring fan convention, Wizard Fest coming to Macon

Wizard Fest will touch down in Central Georgia this month.

MACON, Ga. — A traveling festival is coming to Macon for the very first time. Wizard Fest will touch down at the Macon Arts Center on October 16.

"Wizard Fest is kind of like your favorite con mixed with the wildest new years eve party you've every been to," event host Tony Azzaro said.

The festival has also happened in Atlanta, New Jersey, and New Orleans.

"It gives those people a place to come and cosplay, to socialize, and enjoy their favorite magical activities, while also sharing in their fandom's they love with people that also enjoy the same thing," Azzaro said.

What can fans expect?

There's going to be activities like trivia, party games and giant chess to get the wizards moving and the magic wands grooving.

"You're going to see a lot of wild characters. First of all because some of these people are incredibly creative," Azzaro said.

Owner of the Macon Arts Center, Anthony Kirkland, says he can't wait for the event to kick-off especially with the difficulties his business faced over the last 2 years.

"There was a lot of pressure to keep this running through a pandemic and not knowing if you are going to survive," Kirkland said.

As for what attracted Wizard Fest to Macon.

"We do get our tips from people throughout the country saying 'hey you have to stop here you're going to have a blast.' That's how we tend to build our tours and that's why we are coming to Macon," Azzaro said.

All ages are welcomed. Wizard Fest says they sold out last year's event in Atlanta, and in North Carolina in March.