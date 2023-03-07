'It really pays off at the end of the day': Planning for Macon-Bibb's Sparks Over the Park fireworks show

The 27th annual event will kick off with live music at Sandy Beach Park at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — On the Fourth of July, there are tons of fun celebrations across Central Georgia, including one of Bibb County's big traditions: Sparks Over the Park at Lake Tobesofkee.

Park staff want beachgoers to be safe as they enjoy the day, and shared some safety tips ahead of the fun.

"It really pays off at the end of the day with the show, and especially seeing all the little kids, how excited they get about the fireworks, I just really enjoy it," said Site Manager Michael Land.

It takes a lot of work to pull off the event every year.

"We get any kind of roads that we need to block off for the event so the traffic flows a little better. We try to go ahead and get that blocked off," Land said.

The Fourth of July is an all-hands day for Lake Tobesofkee's park ranger crew. Land says he expects 3,000 to 5,000 visitors Tuesday. So, they take some precautions.

"We don't allow alcohol. And no fireworks from the people and the public. We don't allow fireworks in the park. No personal fireworks. That includes sparklers and things like that," Land said.

He suggests parents keep an extra-close eye on children splashing around, and says weak swimmers should probably avoid the water.

If you plan to hit the surf, remember: "Making sure you don't go past the border," chimed in lifeguard Yisrael Aharayah.

Land's biggest piece of advice is for getting in the park.

"It's going to take some time to get you through the gates. When you're through the gates, just follow the way we're routing cars. Park in areas that are available, and don't block other people in when you're parking," Land said.

Finally, be prepared for a really hot day. Be sure to wear sunscreen and drink as much water as you can, especially if you're arriving early and staying late.