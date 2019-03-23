MACON, Ga. — A wiener dog race was held as part of the Cherry Blossom Festival's festivities on Saturday.

RELATED: Here's what you can expect during this year's Cherry Blossom Festival

50 dogs competed in the race, which was held on Cherry Street. There were 10 races with five dogs each.

Little hot dogs gathered from near and far, for a race to see how fast their little legs move.

Mazy the wiener dog may not be competing, but predictions are in the works.

"Their little legs, that's going to be crazy. They're going to be hopping. Like they are going to look like they aren't touching the ground," said her owner, Lauren Whittacker.

About 50 miniature dachshunds waited at the start line. Decked out in pink costumes for the festival.

Competitors focused their minds, for the biggest moment of their puppy's racing career.

"We practiced a little bit before this but once there's 49 other weenies," said competitor Maddie Herson.

There were 10 rounds with five pups in each. Dashing dachshunds who reached the finish line first moved to the semi-finals. Winners of the semi-final rounds move to the final round, to see who is the fastest wiener dog in Central Georgia.

As the last three weenies leaped across the finish line, Nutmeg defeated his competitors, taking home the trophy.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb firefighters host annual pink pancake breakfast

Nutmeg took home the title as the fastest wiener in Central Georgia.