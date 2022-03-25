Georgia River Network releases app to help with your kayaking trip

The Georgia River Network just put it out

JULIETTE, Ga. — Georgia has hundreds of miles of river waterways crisscrossing the state. Now, you can have a free and handy way to stay safe and get information right at your fingertips.

Kathleen O'Neil owns Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions.

They take people on kayaking tours.

The folks at the nonprofit Georgia River Network just put out a new app that's right up her alley. It's called the Georgia River Guide.

"It's so cool how much information is on here, Kathleen said.

We suited up and put in on the Ocmulgee near Juliette.

There is a dam in the area.

"It's an obstacle, it certainly is, and you don't want to go over that and this is looking at it from the downstream side," Kathleen said while looking at the app.

The app also talks about safety, and you know you've got to wear a lifejacket -- it is the law for kids 14 and under -- but it's also going to tell you where rapids are on the rivers.

"Just south of here is Dames Ferry. A lot of people know it, and depending on high water or low water, it tells you which route to take down the Dames Ferry rapid," Kathleen said.

You will also get tons of information on points of interest in the area you're paddling in, and you can find out about put-ins and take-outs and who is renting canoes and kayaks.

"It's going to help me and it's going to help anyone with any business on this river, upstream or down," she said confidently.