Fun-loving Central Georgia couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Ted and Patsy Popp are ready to celebrate 70 years together next month.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Their parents said it would never last, but one Baldwin County couple is proving them wrong.

"We had been trying to get married for two years. I would go to the health department to get a blood test and my parents would find out about it," Patsy said with a devilish grin.

Patsy was 15.

By 17, she won her parents over and married her high school sweetheart,19-year-old Ted Popp.

"She twisted my arm pretty good," Ted said, joking around.

They started a 70-year journey together, complete with three kids, and traveling to every state in the union.

"We've had seven campers," Ted said.

Plus, they've had a lot of laughs.

"That's how we've been together this long, because he says, 'Yes, dear' a lot," Patsy said while giving Ted a hug.

People ask Patsy and Ted all the time, "What's the secret to 70 years?" That's a complicated answer -- it's got a lot of variables to it, but here's one thing. Patsy she spends her day in the kitchen making jellies and cakes to sell. Ted spends a good bit of his day tinkering in his garden and workshop.

So they've got places to cool off when trying times come rolling around.

"But it wasn't easy -- we had rough times about things we didn't like about each other, but there is a lot of give and take, Patsy admitted.

They both say the rough times equal less than three percent of their marriage.

Now Patsy is 87, Ted is 89, and they're still romantic.

We asked them what they like about each other.

"Everything, basically. She's a good cook -- you can tell we eat good," Ted said patting his stomach.

"He does it all the time. He does things for me and gets things I want, so how can you complain about the man when you just got the best one?" Patsy exclaimed.

They both think the other one is pretty cool.

Both are in good health, so the sky is the limit.

"We said we are going to outlive my granddaddy, and he's 101, and we're going to aggravate the kids, Patsy chuckled.