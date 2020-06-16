The Gatlinburg SkyBridge had to be closed Monday night after park officials said a guest was able to crack one of the glass panels on the record-setting bridge.

According to SkyLift Park, a guest "opting not to comply with posted rules of 'no running, jumping, or bouncing'" on the bridge attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass and chipped it with a metal object on their clothes, resulting in noticeable cracks on the protective top layer of one glass panel.

SkyLift Park said the attraction was closed after the incident and is expected to reopen Tuesday during normal operations.

The bridge features three glass panels at its center, each measuring 5' x 5'. The park said the structural glass is three-ply with an upper layer serving solely as protection for the other layers and does not affect the structural integrity in any way.

No one was hurt and the park said no guests were in danger.

The park said it is working to fix the glass panel and expects to have it finished by Tuesday, June 16.

RELATED: Which East Tennessee attractions are reopening after coronavirus closures?

RELATED: SkyLift Park, SkyBridge to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

RELATED: Gatlinburg named the top mountain town in the South by Southern Living

RELATED: Check out the SkyBridge in Gatlinburg all lit up for Christmas!