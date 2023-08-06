World Ocean Day: Georgia Aquarium gives sneak peek of new exhibit, summer concert series

Here's what you have to look forward to at the aquarium all summer long.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Aquarium is making some waves this summer. On World Ocean Day, officials provided a sneak peek of a new exhibit, its new summer concert series and more.

New exhibit

The Dolphin Coast Gallery currently features bottlenose dolphins and a dolphin theater -- where visitors can hang out with the animals under the sea. A new addition to the gallery will include the Coastal Birds Exhibit, which is set to debut later this month. The exhibit will feature a new habitat at the aquarium and will include birds such as scarlet ibises and roseate spoonbills.

"This is the first time Georgia Aquarium has housed these colorful birds," aquarium officials said in a release. "The new exhibit will invite guests to learn about the importance, diversity, and delicate balance of coastal ecosystems."

The exhibit is included in general admission and is located in the lobby of the aquarium's newly re-branded Margaritaville Vacation Club: The Dolphin Coast. Officials said you'll even hear Jimmy Buffett playing in the background -- setting the musical tone for summer fun.

Dolphin presentations are also included in general admission, but visitors can purchase reserved seating for shows in advance online here.

Summer concert series

Officials added each night will have its own unique theme with specialty cocktails and small bites available for purchase. The concert series is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Click here for a full schedule of performances.

Fundraising event

Adding even more summer fun, aquarium officials announced the return of a popular event: 20,000 Beers Under the Sea.

The event will take place Friday, June 30. There will be unlimited beer, hard seltzer and cider samples along with a summer buffet dinner, music and more.

All proceeds of the event will benefit Georgia Aquarium's education programs.

"Our education programs have enabled countless students (to) experience the magic of the world’s premier aquarium and has allowed us to improve and expand our educational offerings," officials said in the release.

To purchase tickets for the event, click here.