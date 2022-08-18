Macon Film Festival returns after COVID-19 pandemic. This Georgia director is ready to showcase her film

The Macon Film Festival kicks off today. #Scene13

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Film Festival is back in person for the first time in a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It features the work of filmmakers, including some that are having the opportunity to show their films to an audience for the first time.

Monroe, Georgia native Stephanie Calabrese is excited for her film, "Unspoken", screening at the Macon Film Festival.

"The film was created here in Georgia. It's a Georgia story," Calabrese said. "I am a Georgian director, so having its world premiere here at the film festival is really a thrill."

Her film was shot all on an iPhone. It's set right here in the Peach State.

"Unspoken is a documentary feature film that explores how a small Georgia town has been impacted by its racial divide," Calabrese said.

Festival president Justin Andrews says showings at the event are a huge step for young filmmakers like Stephanie.

They get the opportunity to showcase their work to audiences, possible prize money, and the ability to network with numerous industry insiders at the event.

"The relationships they get to build here with other filmmakers and producers, actors, and actresses," Andrews said. "Everybody in the film industry they get to collaborate with and chat with."

The film festival also features workshops from people with numerous big productions, ranging from major broadcast networks to big cable players like HBO. In addition, people fly in from all over the country to be here in Macon for the festival.

"I am very excited to learn from other filmmakers. There are filmmakers coming in from all over the country. It's exciting for me, especially as a new filmmaker," said Calabrese.

This is the festival's 17th year. It kicks off Thursday and goes through Sunday.

The Macon Film Festival website says that this year's event features nearly 90 films.