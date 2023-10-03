Central Georgia dad set to compete on Big Brother's 25th season. Here's how to watch

“I’ve never actually been away from my daughter for this long. This is going to be kind of tough on both of us.” he said.

EASTMAN, Ga. — Big Brother announced the names of the 16 new house guests for its 25th season on CBS, including one from Central Georgia.

Cameron Hardin, a 34-year-old stay-at-home dad from Eastman, is set to enter the Big Brother house on Wednesday as part of a live 90-minute premiere alongside 15 other house guests.

“I am a huge super fan of Big Brother. I have lived to come into this house,” Hardin said. “I have probably auditioned five or six times. And finally getting into the house right now for the 25th season, I cannot tell you how special it is.”

Hardin hopes to last the next 14 weeks inside the house to take home the top prize of $750,000. This season’s cast includes a Deaflympics Gold Medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant and a DJ from Australia, among others.

Hardin is confident he can win the game because he considers himself athletic, sharp and can build relationships. While he is optimistic about what he can do in the game, he does have one thing he thinks he may struggle with once he enters the house.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time, and I am definitely going to win this season,” he said. “I’ve never actually been away from my daughter for this long. This is going to be kind of tough on both of us.”

The show’s 25th season starts at 8 p.m. this Wednesday on CBS. The show will also be available to live stream and on-demand on Paramount+, where fans can watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.

Following the premiere, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00–9:00 p.m) and Thursdays (9:00–10:00 p.m.), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

