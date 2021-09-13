Get paid $1,300 to monitor your heart rate while watching scary movies

The goal is to find out if a scary movie's budget impacts how scary it is.

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you enjoy watching scary movies? If not, would $1,300 change your mind?

FinanceBuzz, an informational website that provides tips, advice, and recommendations to help people make financial decisions, is looking to pay one lucky person to record their heart rate while watching 13 scary movies.

The "Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst" will wear a Fitbit, provided by FinanceBuzz, while watching a mixture of high-budget and low-budget horror movies to track their heart rate throughout each film. The goal is to find out if a scary movie's budget impacts how scary it is.

The winner must watch the following films:

"Saw" "The Amityville Horror" "A Quiet Place" "A Quiet Place Part II" "Candyman" "Insidious" "The Blair Witch Project" "Sinister" "Get Out" "The Purge" "Halloween" (2018) "Paranormal Activity" "Annabelle"

The Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst will receive $1,300 for their work, as well as a $50 gift card to cover rental costs for the movies.

Applications are due Sunday, Sept. 26 at midnight ET. The winner will be selected by Friday, Oct. 1 and notified by email.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and live in the United States.

Click here to apply.