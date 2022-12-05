Grammy-nominated singer Jill Scott set to take the stage in Macon

The tour will make a stop in Macon in early 2023.

MACON, Ga. — Jill Scott is set to take the stage in Macon in early 2023, according to a release from the Macon Centreplex.

Scott’s 20th-anniversary tour for the “Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds, Vol. 1” ended prematurely due to COVID-19 pandemic. But in 2023 the tour will resume including a March 2 date at the Macon City Auditorium.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and in person at the Macon Coliseum box office. Pre-sales will start on Dec. 8 for those subscribed to our Centreplex Insider List.

Scott will play her iconic album from front to back with hits such as “Gettin’ in the Way,” “A Long Walk,” and others. The tour produced by Live Nation will play across 20 markets.

The album was released in July 2000 and went double platinum and earned several Grammy nominations. It also made it into the top 10 of the R&B/Hip Hop Albums for Billboard in 2001.

Despite the pause in touring, Scott has remained busy including launching a podcast and starring in a pair of movies. She even put her spin on the Nationwide jingle in Sept. 2021.