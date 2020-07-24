ORLANDO, Fla. — It's official: 2020 is so scary, it's scared off Halloween Horror Nights.
In response to a question tweeted at the theme park resort about canceling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Universal Orlando responded, saying the following:
"We have made the difficult decision to cancel Halloween Horror Nights this year so we can focus exclusively on operating our theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. We look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021."
This year would've marked the 30th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights at the Orlando Resort. The resort itself celebrated its 30th anniversary back in June. Universal Orlando first opened on June 7, 1990.
Universal Orlando shut down on March 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. All three of its parks reopened to the public on June 5.
The resort's announcement comes the same day Florida reported the state has surpassed 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The new milestone comes just 9 days after the state surpassed 300,000 cases.
