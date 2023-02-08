'He misspelled it, and it's been Peches ever since': Owner explains the iconic fruit stand's history and its recent challenges

Here’s the backstory on the Peches fruit stand, and why they say this year is the pits.

EATONTON, Ga. — If you're driving down Highway 441 going from Eatonton to Madison, you may hit the brakes for a funny play on words at a fruit stand.

Cindy Jenkins and her husband inherited the Peches fruit stand, although it didn’t always have such a quirky moniker.

“His granddaddy had it years ago about '86," Cindy said. "It was named Bill's at that time."

But now the calling card for this fruit stand is a little funnier. Plastered on the side of the plywood is a peculiar play on words.

But according to Cindy, it all started when her brother-in-law had a few adult beverages one afternoon.



“He was out here painting and he misspelled it," she said proudly. "It was Peches from then on."



Pictures happen on a daily basis, and she says some folks pound the brakes pretty hard.



“We have people stop by in the middle of the road taking pictures,” Cindy described.



But this year Peches is in the pits.



Cindy says daily construction trucks fill up their parking lot, preventing customers from pulling in.

They still have to buy the product and with all of that activity in front of the stand, they just couldn't make money, so they shut down.

“We did open for about a month, but when they started all of this construction, we haven't done [it] anymore," Cindy said, "because we don't want to lose money we are trying to make it not lose it."



People still pull in for pictures, but with nothing to buy, they leave pretty quickly.



“It really does hurt," Cindy said. "We are barely making it a little bit here and a little bit there.”



They say they will persevere and perhaps open up next season, offering a promising future for the humble Peches fruit stand.



The construction goes all the way from Eatonton to Madison. They're widening the lanes on Highway 441.