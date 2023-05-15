Bragg Jam is back in Macon this July: Here is the lineup

During the festivities you can see a diverse blend of local acts and national headliners across downtown Macon stages, all for one ticket price.

MACON, Ga. — Who's ready to Bragg Jam?!

This year's concert crawl is on July 29. This year's headliners are Shovels and Rope, Drew Green and Lady Wray.

A full list of performers is at the bottom of this article.

There's something for everyone; you won't want to miss it.

The festival has been going on for over 20 years and is a large part of Macon's music history.

Bragg Jam features a variety of different artists, a lot of whom share a green room and come together no matter what genre or level of fame they have.

The concert crawl also features artists from outside Macon, which gives the community a chance to see local artists and ones from out of town.

Many artists who perform at the festival go on to make it big and gain notoriety by performing in Macon.

A few popular ones that performed in Macon before breaking out in the larger music sphere are The Zac Brown Band, the Drive By Truckers, The Randall Bramblett band, Margo Price, and Moon Taxi, among many others.

This year is no different.

You can get tickets to the show on Bragg Jam's Eventbrite.

Here is the lineup of bands and artists coming to Bragg Jam 2023: