Bragg Jam is back in Macon this July: Here is the lineup

MACON, Ga. — Who's ready to Bragg Jam?!
This year's concert crawl is on July 29. This year's headliners are Shovels and Rope, Drew Green and Lady Wray.
A full list of performers is at the bottom of this article.
During the festivities you can see a diverse blend of local acts and national headliners across downtown Macon stages, all for one ticket price.
There's something for everyone; you won't want to miss it.
The festival has been going on for over 20 years and is a large part of Macon's music history.
Bragg Jam features a variety of different artists, a lot of whom share a green room and come together no matter what genre or level of fame they have.
The concert crawl also features artists from outside Macon, which gives the community a chance to see local artists and ones from out of town.
Many artists who perform at the festival go on to make it big and gain notoriety by performing in Macon.
A few popular ones that performed in Macon before breaking out in the larger music sphere are The Zac Brown Band, the Drive By Truckers, The Randall Bramblett band, Margo Price, and Moon Taxi, among many others.
This year is no different.
You can get tickets to the show on Bragg Jam's Eventbrite.
Here is the lineup of bands and artists coming to Bragg Jam 2023:
- 2win
- Aaron Lee Tasjan
- African Americana
- Alto Moon
- Andy Johnson
- Anna Kellam
- The Bad Ends
- Big Kream
- Billie Slum and Goodie Supreme
- Blacc Mel
- Bob Lennon
- The Buckley's
- Callista Clark
- Cam Vance
- The Castellows
- Dartez Threatt
- DJ B3
- Duffle Bag Tha Boss
- Gimme Mo DD
- Guap Child
- Headstrings
- Hotel Fiction
- Jackson Tanner
- JB Strauss
- Joelton Mayfield
- Josh Courson
- Leah Bell Faser
- Leighton Moore and Rob Sumowski
- Lil'Dai and Kid Platinum
- Logan Crosby
- Lord D'andre
- Magnolia Moon
- Marle Blu
- Matt Mcmillan
- Rachel Forehand
- Reese Soul
- Sabir
- The Shady Recruits
- Spiffy
- Sunny War
- Tall Tall Trees
- Trae Pierce and the T-Stones
- Trash Panda