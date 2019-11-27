Hoping to pad your pockets with a bit of extra cash this holiday season? Well, you can do it right from your couch.

Two companies are offering $1,000 each to one lucky winner to binge-watch either 10 'Star Wars' films or 12 holiday classics.

Star Wars

Cabletv.com is paying one winner $1,000 to watch every "Star Wars" movie back-to-back ahead of the Dec. 20 release of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The company is looking for “an entertaining ‘Star Wars’ junkie” with a “Chewbacca-sized” personality to take on the task. Your only requirement is to tweet, tagging the company during the experience.

Films you’ll watch:

"The Phantom Menace"

"Attack of the Clones"

"Revenge of the Sith"

"Solo"

"Rogue One"

"A New Hope"

"The Empire Strikes Back"

"Return of the Jedi"

"The Force Awakens"

"The Last Jedi"

If you are one with the Force and the Force is with you, then you will take home $1,000 and a welcome package complete with all ten movies.

To enter you must fill out an application by Dec. 11 detailing why you’re the best choice. A video submission is not required but is suggested.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.

Holiday Movies

If holiday movies are more your speed, simpletexting.com is also offering up $1,000 to one winner to binge-watch 12 Christmas classics, in one week, by Dec. 22.

The winner will be asked to “identify trends in dialogue, characters and more along the way” through worksheets for each movie in addition to tweeting and posting to Facebook during the experience.

Holiday movies you’ll watch:

"A Christmas Story"

"Elf"

"Home Alone"

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

"It’s a Wonderful Life"

"Jingle All the Way"

"Love Actually"

"Miracle on 34th Street"

"National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

"The Polar Express"

"The Santa Clause"

"White Christmas"

The top holiday enthusiast will take home the $1,000 prize, all 12 movies purchased off Amazon Prime and a “cheer package" to enjoy while watching.

To enter you must fill out an application by Dec. 11 detailing why you’re the best choice.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.

