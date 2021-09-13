How you can get $10 tickets to HAMILTON in Jacksonville

A digital lottery for tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Sept. 29

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking for affordable tickets to the Hamilton performance in Jacksonville?

On Monday, Producer Jeffery Seller and FSCJ Artist Series Broadway In Jacksonville announced a digital lottery for tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Sept. 29

The performances will take place at the Jacksonville at the Times-Union Center as a special to the FSCJ Artist Series 55th anniversary season.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 and will close at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23 for tickets to performances Sept. 29 – Oct. 6.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

HOW TO ENTER

Use the official app for HAMILTON , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store .

. You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register

visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register The lottery will open at 12:01 a.m. every Friday and will close for entry at 1 p.m. the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s)

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets

Only one entry per person, repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold

All times listed are in the local time zone

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.