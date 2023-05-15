After 'medical complication,' Jamie Foxx, daughter announce new show

The music trivia show will bring celebrities and their families together.

ATLANTA — After making headlines for weeks following a medical situation, actor Jamie Foxx has now announced a new venture: a music trivia show.

"We Are Family," will be a joint project with his daughter Corinne Foxx. The series is expected to kick off in 2024 and will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets alongside their hidden, and famous, family members. The audience will compete to guess who the celebrity is, according to the show's description.

The announcement comes on the heels of Corinne's update on her father's health. Last week, she shared that her father had been out of the hospital for weeks following a "medical complication" last month.

While clearing up rumors surrounding her father's health and recovery, Corinne teased an "exciting announcement," which has manifested into this joint venture for the father-daughter duo.

Foxx was first hospitalized in Atlanta on April 11. The 55-year-old actor was in Georgia shooting "Back in Action," a Netflix action-comedy movie with Cameron Diaz.

He is known for his portrayal of pianist Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray," which won Foxx the best actor Oscar in 2005. He has starred in several prolific films such as Django Unchained, Annie, Jarhead and in several Spider-Man movies.

Foxx is also a singer; four of his five albums have made the U.S. Top 10. He won a Grammy in 2010 for his single, "Blame It."