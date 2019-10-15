MACON, Ga. — Although Jerry Anderson has been out of the high-profile drug scene for almost three decades, he still carries the same confidence he says he once had during his days as Macon’s ‘King of Cocaine’ – the title a federal prosecutor dubbed him when he was sentenced to life in prison in 1991.

His hand is bandaged to help heal an injury he got at work, but his wide-brimmed black fedora, bright blue dress shoes, and matching blue slacks prove his swagger still remains.

“I thought I was going to get out,” Anderson said. “I was really arrogant back then. Super arrogant.”

Back then, little did he know the next time he would touch free soil again would be 28 years later.

“She said, ‘You’ve been granted clemency’,” Anderson said as he sank into his seat. “Oh, I’m about to cry. I’m having a fit.”

Now the former drug mogul is working on a play that chronicles his life. It’s called ‘The Rise and Fall of Jerry Anderson: Redemption.'

It’s showing at the Douglass Theatre at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and 19.

‘He goes from here, to here, to here, and his emotions are all over the place at certain points and it affected him – you know – tremendously,” Director Stephen Little said. “Some of the things he’s talking about still affects him to this day.”

Little is directing the production and he co-wrote it with Jerry. He says when the Andersons approached him about writing a stage play on Anderson’s life, all he could think was, “Why not.”

Smith has written several plays that have featured at the Grand Opera House and the Douglass Theater. Anderson’s is not the first one Little has produced that is based on a true story.

Anderson says the writing process was difficult in the beginning, since this is his first time writing a stage play, but having Little as a guide helped him along the way.

“We met at a local business office and he laid on the floor and went through his whole story,” Little said. “He was like, ‘I can tell the story better if I lay down’.”

Both Anderson and Smith say they want to stress the play is not meant to glorify the life Anderson lived as a cocaine kingpin. They do, on the other hand, want to teach a lesson.

“We want them to see that – regardless of what you go through in life – if you’re given that second chance, what are you going to do with that second chance?” Little said. “Don’t go through this route thinking you’re going to get away with it.”

It’s all about portraying an example to the community.

“I’m hoping that all the young kids and all the people that are on the wrong track to [sic] see the play” Anderson said.

He says each act in the performance will resonate with everyone in the audience in some way.

“I want to them to see what happens in the 'fall.' The 'fall' part is always what happens when you get caught,” Anderson said.

He also wants people to play close attention to the 'redemption' act.

“Then I want them to see the 'redemption' part,” Anderson said. “When you get out, come back positive. Do something real good for the community. That’s my job. Do something good for the community. I’ve got to do something good.”

Anderson says people can buy tickets for $25 at the Douglass Theatre, online, or from him and his wife before the play debuts. Tickets will also be available for $30 at the door.

