Kevin Samuels, controversial YouTube 'relationship guru,' reportedly dies

The controversial YouTube sensation had a health emergency Thursday according to an Atlanta police report.

ATLANTA — A popular and controversial YouTube influencer, Kevin Samuels, died in Atlanta Thursday according to NBC News.

NBC said it spoke to his mother, who confirmed his death. The report said she "declined to release details about what happened" and "learned of her son's death from social media."

Samuels, a self-proclaimed relationship guru, was known for giving tongue-in-cheek dating advice and rose to YouTube stardom for his takes modern-day courtship.

Dubbing himself an "image consultant," Samuels recently made headlines over his comments about what constitutes a "leftover woman."

His style was frequently condemned as misogynistic, and his death was met both with condolences and criticisms on social media.

The 56-year-old was twice-divorced and referred to himself as a single man in one of his more recent videos.

Kevin Samuels, a YouTuber who became known for his controversial relationship advice, has died, his mother says. https://t.co/jbgou5wEuy — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 6, 2022





An incident report released by Atlanta Police says that officers were called Thursday to Samuels' apartment on E. Paces Ferry Road just after 6 a.m.

The report states they found Samuels unresponsive "on the floor of his apartment."

The 911 call came from a woman who'd been with Samuels the previous night, who stated that early in the morning he "complained of chest pain" and that "she attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her."

At that point, the report states, she called 911.

The woman said that in her 911 call she "requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Mr. Samuels responsive until Grady arrived because she is a nurse."

Samuels was then transported to Piedmont Hospital, according to the report.