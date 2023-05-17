Macon Bacon hosting 5k fun run with a side of bacon

The team will have the pork flowing Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — This Saturday, the Macon Bacon want to offer you a pile of pork to munch on while you take a Saturday morning run.

General Manager Brandon Raphael says it's a warm up to what the sizzling summer has to offer at Luther Williams in Macon.

"I eat a lot of bacon," he admitted.

We didn't ask Raphael about his cholesterol, but we did ask him to give us a preview of the bacon run this weekend by cooking up some strips.

The Bacon are offering up bacon to anyone who wants to take a gastrointestinal risk.

They'll lay out the meat for a 5K or 1 mile fun run this Saturday.

"You get some of those folks out there that are a little trepidatious about eating bacon while running and having a lot of grease in your stomach," he chuckled.

And others go hog wild.

"A couple of years ago it was our first time doing it, and we had people sliding into home plate as they were finishing. They kept asking for more. We were like 'Are you sure, you've still got to run another lap,'" Raphael recalled.

If you can eat it, they'll cook it.

They've got 100 pounds of bacon ready to go into the oven this weekend.

And this seems like a homerun, a gimmick that not a lot of other teams in the coastal league can pull off.

"In Virginia, there are the Tri-City Chili Peppers," he said.

The run gets going at Luther Williams field on Saturday.

Registration is at 7 a.m., and the 5K starts at 8 a.m.

The bacon-filled fun runs happens at 9 a.m. It will cost you $25 to indulge and you'll get a T-shirt.