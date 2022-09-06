Macon dance studio to take the stage in 15th annual recital

Kali Dance Studio for the Arts will be holding their 15th annual recital Sunday at the Grand Opera House.

MACON, Ga. — The Grand Opera House will host the 15th annual recital of the Kali Dance Studio for the Arts this weekend.

The recital will showcase the skills of all Kali's students dancing to all genres of music.

The ages of the dancers will range from 3 to 21.

Studio director Terra Hitchcock tells us that the recital means a lot to the girls, but also to herself.

"We will be back in the Grand Opera House which is where it all started," said Hitchcock. "It's very sentimental to me because I started in the Grand Opera House 15 years ago, so to go back after a two-year absence, that means a lot to me."

Doors to the opera house will open this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and the recital begins at 3 p.m.