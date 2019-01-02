MACON, Ga. — Maybe you've never heard of Augmented Reality (AR). If you aren’t familiar with the idea, think games like Pokemon GO and virtual reality.

Now, Macon is one of five cities where the Washington Library will partner with an augmented reality company.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be extra video game content on the library grounds, so you can scoop up the pocket monsters.

It's part of a bigger event where the library is promoting new services like working with their 3D printer, making bath bombs and learning how to knit.

“We are all about providing experiences and whether those experiences are technological, educational or recreational, we provide access to things that people may not otherwise be able to reach in the community,” said library spokesperson Jeanne Peloquin.

The extra Pokemon stops come thanks to a partnership between the Knight Foundation and the game maker Niantic.