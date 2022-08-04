Downtown Macon synagogue will be honored with historical marker

The historical marker was donated by the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation.

MACON, Ga. — One Macon Jewish congregation dates to 1859 when they met over a candy shop on Cherry Street. Then, the group found its home later in 1902 and now they’re being honored with a historical marker.

Temple Beth Israel can honor their home in a special way through Jerry Klinger, the son of a Holocaust survivor who is dedicated to honoring his family and religion through history.

"Jerry's mission is to make sure that Jews are honored all over the world and he brought this marker to Macon to help us do that. This sign will be here forever and this temple has been here since 1902, so this is a part of a religious community in Macon that means something to us and also to the community at large," explained temple member, Lawrence Mink.

"It actually tells a story as to when the Jews first came here and formed a congregation and eventually ended up here on this corner," said temple worker and member, Carl Graap.

The historical marker was donated by the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation. Klinger is the president and founder of the group, which has dedicated markers in more than 25 states and several foreign countries.

"It shows our history here and it's another source of documentation, having a marker is important or you would not have them anywhere," said Graap.