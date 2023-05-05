Macon's Old Book Sale offers cheaper prices this year

Most will sit at $1 and $2

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, you'll find bins of bountiful books at the annual Friends of the Library Sale in Macon.

It happens at the round building in Carolyn Crayton Park and will get going Friday.

Mary McDonnell says all the volunteers work for a long time for one reason.

"We love books," she said with a grin.

McDonnell is running things during this year's Friends of the Library Book Sale.

She's got dozens of volunteers working like happy little elves getting ready for the event.

"It's better than Christmas because we've been playing with these books for the last three months," she recalled. "It comes to the day of and we are just so excited."

It's all a bookworm's garden.

The Friends of the Library have always had great prices, and that's why so many people come to the event. This year, the pricing is all new. It used to be you would open the cover and see a number, but this year, hardbacks are $2 and children's books are only $1.

"We don't have to sit and price every book -- that makes it so much easier," McDonnell said.

This year, you have only two days to scan the titles instead of three.

Everything begins on Friday.

Prices will plunge to 50 percent off Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. when it has a happy ending.

"Everyone has their area -- they're looking for the spot," she said.

Browse until your heart's content.

The only puzzling situation is how many boxes you'll need to give them all a new home.

Besides books, you will also see DVDs and audio titles.