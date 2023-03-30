Scene13: Member of 80's group Klymaxx set to take the stage in Macon

They were known for their top 5 hit "I Miss You" in 1984.

MACON, Ga. — You may remember the hit song "I Miss You," which peaked at number 5 on the hot 100 in 1984. One of the lead musicians in the group, Klymaxx, is coming to Macon to hit the stage.

"I used to stand on the loading docks of concerts with no amplifier. I just had my case, and I would be thumping along," says Joyce Irby.

What started as a guitar and a dream turned into Joyce Irby joining the girl group Klymaxx. Irby was told about the possible group but didn't think she would get the call that would change her future.

"Four months later, he called and said. We have this all-girls band. We want you to come to LA and join the group," says Irby.

The group released multiple hits like "I Miss You," "I'd still say yes," and, of course, "Meeting in the Ladies' Room." What ultimately led to Irby leaving the six-member group?

"The girls didn't agree when they realized Motown wanted me to be solo. They were like, just get out," says Irby.

We've seen Destiny's Child, the Spice Girls and even one of the newest girl groups, Fifth Harmony, split up. Irby thinks breaks are caused by difficulty splitting creative decisions and stresses of the music industry.

"The music industry makes it hard for you to remain a balanced human being," says Irby.

Irby says she still loves the group and everything they accomplished together despite splitting up.

"We are still till this day, all sisters. Even though all the original members don't work together," says Irby.