MACON, Ga. — Macon is well-known as "the City Where Soul Lives". Now, it's time for residents to put that to the test.

United Way of Central Georgia has partnered up with Mercer University to launch their first-ever virtual singing competition.

The winner will win $2,500, perform at a Mercer football game, and record at the new Capricorn Sound Studio.

Additionally, money raised during the competition goes toward the Central Georgia COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund.

"Even though it's a scary situation and we're all having to operate differently than before, there's still that spirit in the community of people wanting to help other people," says United Way president and CEO George McCanless.

478 Sings United is challenging musicians and bands to submit a video performance.

From there the public can vote in a "March Madness"-style bracket to choose their favorite.

The last day for musicians to register in the competition is April 15. Brackets will open up for voting soon after.

