They've doubled it in size since last season

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — You have two more chances this Saturday night and next to check out the drive-thru lights show at Milledgeville's Lockerly Arboretum.

This year, everything is bigger, thanks to a little help from some friends up I-75.

Lockerly Arboretum is festive during the day, but Executive Director Jennifer Pollard says it's on Saturday nights when the holidays come to life.

"When I drove through it for the first time, I actually cried a little bit. It's so much bigger and more fantastic than last year," she admitted.

Three topiary bears are one of 80 displays that the Atlanta Botanical Gardens lent Lockerly and then said, "You know what? Just keep them."

"We probably have almost 100 exhibits this year," Pollard calculated.

Pollard says those exhibits are exquisite.

"The guy that did the installation for us actually built a tunnel for us -- a 258-foot long tunnel -- and it reflects on the water of our pond, and it's just beautiful."

The show began in November and it's on the home stretch.

You can see it this Saturday and next, but some jolly folks haven't missed a weekend.

"There is a mother who brings three little 8-year-old girls every week, and as they lean out the window, they applaud, which is really sweet," Pollard said with a smile.

Enjoy the LEDs and make a little time to drive through and light up your holiday season.

This is important to remember: It's $10 a car and they only accept cash or a check.