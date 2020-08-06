Mimosas and dumplings: Cracker Barrel testing out alcohol menu in Florida

The addition of alcohol will help the chain bounce back after losses suffered from COVID-19.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Forget the biscuits! You may soon be ogling over some of the new alcoholic menu items at Cracker Barrel restaurants.

The southern roadside staple is testing beer, wine and flavored mimosas at 20 locations across Florida as well as in Kentucky and Tennessee, reports Food and Wine.

As of right now, the company is keeping it simple with a craft beer menu that includes regional favorites and a wine list that covers all the basics.

The restaurant is also offering mimosas, orange and strawberry, which are sure to be a hit during morning hours.

Brunch anyone?