Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting.

"The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I was like 'I want to sing and I want to act.' That's how I was from a little girl all the way up until now," Williamson said.

That dream followed her all the way to college, but then she took a different turn.

"I was going to school to be a psychiatrist. I was at Clayton State University. I did two years there," she said.

She put her degree on hold when her mom developed breast cancer. She moved back home to help her out.

"She got sick. About two years in she passed away and that was in about 2011 when she passed away," Williamson said.

Williamson then went to work in corporate America, leaving behind her dreams of the big stage.

Then, after hearing about her mom's journey in acting from her aunt, she decided to refresh her dreams and pursue acting once again.

"I was like 'what really?' That was like a spark," Williamson said.

A spark that has led her to act on numerous stages and in plays across the southeast, turning her pain from her mother's death into passion.

Now she's gearing up for the first time ever to perform in Central Georgia in the play "Holding on to What You Never Had".

As she prepares to hit the stage soon, she's reminded of why she continues to follow her dream.

"I feel like she's there with me every single time on the front row watching me. That's what keeps me going. I'm like 'mama look I'm doing it,'" Williamson said.

The play opens at the Homer J. Walker Civic Center in Warner Robins on August 20. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

You can get your tickets here.