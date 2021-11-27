More Central Georgia shoppers will hit the stores this weekend than last year

It's still not to pre-pandemic levels

MACON, Ga. — It goes without saying, Santa Claus knows what kids want this year.

"It's Christmas time, and LEGOs and hoverboards are the thing going right now," jolly old St. Nick exclaimed.

Santa's on target when it comes to popular toys this year, but, come on -- the guy in the red suit has elves.

The rest of us have got to get out in the sleigh and find our gifts.

The National Retail Federation says more of us will spend a chunk of Benjamins this weekend.

They predict 158.3 million people will use their computers or show up in the store to shop.

That's up 2 million over last year, but still down from the about 165 million before the pandemic.

Doris Emigholz and her family filled an entire cart with stuff they had fun picking out.

"It's just more fun to feel it and try it, and I'm not one for online stuff," she said.

Shaunay Brown is a retail store manager, and she says when it comes to stuff flying out the door, it's all about comfort and comedy.

"The ugly Christmas sweater, blankets -- a hot item, and the Christmas toys," she said.

And just like the cobbler with no shoes, "I haven't started shopping yet," she admitted.

Shopping looks different today.

Black Friday is no longer standing room only traffic in the aisles.

"When we were kids, customers was everywhere. I think people do a lot of online shopping now," she said.

"Oh, it's going phenomenal -- we've got lines to come see Santa," one of Santa's elves said.