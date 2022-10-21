Flooding the big screen: We reviewed the 5 big movies hitting theaters this week

Hollywood is overcompensating by flooding the big screen. Too much, or not enough??

DALLAS — It's been a slow few weeks, now Hollywood overcompensates by flooding the big screen. Too much of a good thing, or not good enough? Read below!

TICKET TO PARADISE

Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Tried and true starpower toplining a romantic comedy. The two play unfriendly exes who cross paths at the college graduation of their daughter (Kailyn Dever), conceived during their brief, long ago marriage. She heads off to Bali for a post-graduation getaway with her always-drunk best friend (Billie Lourd) before starting a big job in the states. What could go wrong? Well, she could meet a handsome seaweed farmer in paradise and decide to abandon her career and marry him! Both parents think it's a terrible mistake and set out to sabotage the wedding. Throw in a gorgeous young French boyfriend for Roberts (because, why not?), but you can see where this one's going a mile away. It's great to see friends Roberts and Clooney harness their charm, though not their clout to get a better script. Is it "Pretty Woman" or "Up in the Air?" Not even close. Those ships have sailed. But the pleasure boat to Bali is just that... a pleasure.

(Universal Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 44 mins. In Theaters Only.)

BLACK ADAM

There's a line in "Ticket To Paradise" that asks 'Why save the good stuff?' I might ask that question of "Black Adam!" Dwayne Johnson's passion project has been in the works for years. Plenty of time to know good storytelling. This one slogs off the top with the typical mythical back story. The D.C. character's legacy as a member of the Justice Society actually reaches before the Justice League. Johnson plays an anti-hero ... a former slave, woken up after 5,000 years, now drafted to save his modern homeland from oppressors. Black Adam calls his powers a curse and that's a big chip to carry on big shoulders.

We'd all agree, "The Rock" is built to be a superhero, but Pierce Brosnan and Aldis Hodge actually outshine him in supporting roles as "Dr. Fate" and "Hawkman." The self-deprecating humor Johnson's known for is left 'til the end along with the good action. If fans are patient, they'll be rewarded, but way too late. Origin stories don't have to be dull.

(Warner Bros. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 4 mins. In Theaters Only.)

TAR

All hail, Cate Blanchett! One of the finest actors of our time has done it again with her tour-de-force performance as the fictional Lydia Tar who's risen to the top of the music world as a conductor-composer, protege' of Leonard Bernstein. Writer-director Todd Field has crafted such a fully-realized character, you'll hit Google as soon as you leave the theater, certain she must real, and Blanchett embodies her impeccably. An extended, unbroken monologue delivered to students early on is nothing short of brilliant. As a "Me, Too" scandal envelopes her, her tightly wound personae is slowly stripped away. Blanchett is a sure-fire Oscar nominee for Best Actress. But the win might go to the star of the next movie.

(Focus Features. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 38 mins. In Theaters Only.)

TILL

"Till" is the true story of the lynching of a young Chicago teen as told through the eyes of his heartbroken mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. And it's Danielle Deadwyler's breakout performance that could snag her a gold statue. (Whoopi Goldberg, also nice in a small role as her mother.) It's the 1950s. Emmett Till's mom does not want her precious, only child to visit his cousins in Mississippi, but he does. She warns him to behave and "be small." But what seems like an innocent encounter with a white female shopkeeper, ends up with him hauled away to his death. His mother insists his brutalized body be shown in an open casket and becomes a Civil Rights advocate to honor her son.

Unlike "Tar," Deadwyler's performance outshines the script, which lacks depth and detail. It does serve as sharp reminder of racism that still exists among some people today, the Emmitt Till Anti-lynching Act just recently becoming the law of the land.

(MGM. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 10 mins. In Theaters Only.)

MY POLICEMAN

For the second time in a month, the biggest pop star in the world, Harry Styles, performs as an actor. Here, he plays the title role of a policeman who's met a lovely young woman whom he has affection for, played "The Crown's" Emma Corrin. But he has passionate feelings for a male museum curator (David Dawson) which are repressed by his own career and the laws of the 1950s. Still, before you know it, Emma's character becomes the long-suffering wife in the lover's triangle.

The film is told in flashback.. with the senior couple still married and our museum man, now ailing, a visitor. Will the men finally admit they're the ones who belong together? Styles does a decent job here, and yes, there are some intimate scenes, but the whole film is sort of flat.

A lot of fans were "Wild about Harry" in his last film, "Don't Worry Darling," which also came with a lot of gossip! No gossip here. We'll see if he can still draw an audience.