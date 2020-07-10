'Jurassic World: Dominion' pauses filming after positive COVID-19 tests

Dinosaurs won’t rule the big screen again until 2022 after Universal moved 'Jurassic World: Dominion' back a year.

LONDON, UK — Filming of the next installment in the "Jurassic Park" franchise has been paused after the production experienced "a small amount positive tests for COVID-19," according to a statement posted on the franchise's Twitter account.

"Late last night, we were informed that the 'Jurassic World: Dominion' production experienced a small amount of positive tests for COVID-19," said the statement posted Wednesday.

"Even though subsequent tests proved negative this morning, due to our rigid protocols and to ensure that the safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount at all times, those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with. As a result filming has been temporarily paused & will resume in accordance with established safety guidelines."

Earlier this week, Universal Pictures pushed "Jurassic Park: Dominion" back to June 20, 2022, from its previously scheduled slot in the summer of 2021.

"For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,” said "Jurassic World: Dominion" director Colin Trevorrow on Twitter. “Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then.”

Trevorrow also debuted the first poster for the new movie with the “Jurassic” logo encased in amber.

The sixth film in the franchise will see the return of "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum who will join "Jurassic World" stars Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020