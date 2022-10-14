Movie review: Halloween Ends

(... And None Too Soon!)

In 2018, they brought back "Halloween" as a true sequel to John Carpenter's classic original.

Michael Myers could finally face his fate. Jamie Lee Curtis's 'Laurie Strobe' could finally take him down, and everything would be hunky-dory in Horrorland - a.k.a. Haddonfield, Illinois.

He did. She did. And it was a great ending. But Hollywood never knows when to leave well enough alone.

So, three years later, we had "Halloween Kills." Now it's "Halloween Ends."

***(SPOILERS FOLLOW)***

Laurie Strode is actually trying to have a normal life. It's been a few years since a sighting of her boogeyman, so why not buy a nice house in town and share it with your granddaughter? (She's also trying to adjust after the death of her mom in "Kills.")

But it's Halloween. Something horrible has to happen.

And it does with a hapless young man, Corey (played well by Rohan Campbell). He's babysitting for a precocious little boy, and there's a tragedy.

Corey isn't prosecuted in court, but he pays the price when he's bullied by a group of teens. They gang up on him one too many times, and then he encounters Myers.

"Hey, Mike, 'how 'bout lending me a mask? I've got a little revenge to seek!" And what do you know, Myers hands off the baton ... uh, or knife. In fact, like the last movie where we didn't see a lot of Curtis, this time we don't see a lot of the Myers, as Corey becomes the creepy killer.

But you know Myers and Laurie have to have their knockdown, drag out final battle. I kind of wanted Laurie to pull off his mask, like "Phantom of the Opera." But this is no musical! (He does live in the sewer, though. Huh.. maybe I'm onto something!)

Is "Halloween Ends" great? No. But it gave me satisfaction to see my namesake wrap up her nightmare in a nice gory bow.

The movie is David Gordon Green's final entry in the H40 trilogy, so, it's billed as the end of the franchise. Is it, really? We all know, there's always a way to bring Michael back. So, watch yours!

(Universal Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 51 mins. In Theaters and streaming on Peacock.)