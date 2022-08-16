Museum of Arts and Sciences offers over 30 films for Macon Film Festival

The museum encourages artists, film creators, students and more to share their creations.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Museum of Arts and Sciences is home to a planetarium that also doubles as a spot to watch films.

The planetarium, also known as "the fulldome," showcases the films of many different artists and filmmakers during the Macon Film Festival.

The festival starts on Thursday. Susan Welsh, the executive director of the Museum of Arts and Sciences, said she can't wait to share the unique content the filmmakers are offering.

"The quality of the films that we will screen this year is exceptionally high," Welsh said.

She said there's a little bit of everything for everyone, whether you like educational films, art films, or want to see something with your family.

Welsh said a variety of filmmakers and artists were inspired by nature and environmental concerns.

The festival includes people from all over the world. There are filmmakers from America, Canada, Germany, and other places.

The museum's goals are to expand opportunities for more filmmakers and artists by commissioning films.

"And we have commissioned several films, one, Sonolumin in 2018, by Dianna Reichenbach, music by Thad Anderson, has been screened in every fulldome film festival across the world," Welsh said.

Paul Fisher, the curator of science for the museum, spends hours putting the video and audio files together for the film creators. Fisher said he's looking forward to families seeing one of the movies he's already watched.

"I think we have four family fun blocks this year that have films in them like 'Legend of the Enchanted Reef,' which is a really charming film with little talking fish," Fisher said. "And I particularly like it because the filmmaker makes it seem like you're swimming through the reef."