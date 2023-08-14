Neil deGrasse Tyson places Barbie Land somewhere in Florida

The popular astrophysicist is notorious for scientifically nitpicking popular movies. His latest post tries to pinpoint the iconic world from the Barbie movie.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Did Neil deGrasse Tyson really figure out the location of "Barbie Land"?

The famous astrophysicist is widely regarded for his books, shows, lectures, and all-around success in bringing science and astrophysics into popular culture.

He's also known semi-affectionately as something of a "buzzkill" among his fans online for his social media posts that bring his own brand of scientific analysis to details in popular movies. Or, as some might call it, "nitpicking."

Dear @Disney, You got it right the first time. Water crystals have hexagonal “six-fold” symmetry.



You still have a few months to fix your #Frozen2 Movie Poster, unless the sequel takes place in another universe, where water crystalizes to different laws of physics. pic.twitter.com/eb2oILhim0 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 22, 2019

Just occurred to me: The famous Bat-Signal that summons Batman’s crime-fighting skills works only on cloudy nights -- and never in the daytime. Seems to me, a bat emoji sent to Bruce Wayne’s smart phone or even an old fashioned beeper would improve on this. pic.twitter.com/APfyigCnwQ — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 16, 2022

If Bruce Banner retains his original mass when he expands to become the Hulk, then his body must become less dense. If so, then in his Hulked state, he'd have the density of a champagne cork. I’m just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/XOielzut72 — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 2, 2020

In the film "Ad Astra", they announce the Moon is almost full, yet a "blue marble" gibbous Earth hangs in the sky — a geometric impossibility. During full Moon, from the Moon, you would "see" only the un-illuminated nighttime side of Earth, or at most, a very thin crescent. pic.twitter.com/ue34yArfAw — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 26, 2020

In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, Tyson turns his analytical eye to a new movie: "Barbie."

In Greta Gerwig's wildly popular blockbuster, all the Barbies and Kens live in a hot-pink world called Barbie Land. And while the movie suggests Barbie Land is located somewhere in the real world, it never specifies exactly where. Tyson offers a possible answer.

In @BarbieTheMovie, the Moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 & 40 deg North Latitude on Earth. Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 & 30 deg. The Sun & Moon rose & set over the ocean. If it’s in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys. pic.twitter.com/Vh05tiqraX — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 10, 2023

By observing the orientation of the moon, the presence of palm trees, and the rising and setting sun, Tyson says, "If it's in the US, Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

Some X users suggested that the Keys would be a natural setting for a land full of pastel pinks and residents removed from society. More than one commenter said that the character Ken is an ideal representation of the "Florida man" trope.