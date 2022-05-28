Trailer and cast revealed for MTV's Buckhead reality TV series

The series is set to premier June 23.

ATLANTA — Searching for a new reality series with just a little bit of Georgia peach flavor? Then you're in luck, as MTV's new series "Buckhead Shore" is just around the corner.

The network recently released a trailer for the upcoming reality series, which will follow "the interpersonal lives of a group of friends making a name for themselves in the 'Beverly Hills of the South' as they escape their everyday life and head to the lake shore to let loose."

The shore in question is likely to be Lake Lanier, located just under 50 miles from the Atlanta neighborhood.

However, it seems safe to say viewers are still likely to get plenty of footage of the luxurious homes, trendy stores, and extravagant restaurants that make up the Buckhead area.

The series is set to premier June 23.

In addition, MTV has also released the names of its nine central cast members, listed below:

JuJu Barney

Katie Canham

Savannah Gabriel

Adamo Giraldo

Parker Lipman

Bethania Locke

Pat Muresan

Chelsea Prescott