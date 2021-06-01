Music Midtown is back | Here is the lineup

Music Midtown is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

ATLANTA — Music Midtown is back for 2021 and organizers released the lineup Tuesday morning. Maroon 5, 21 Savage, DaBaby, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers will headline the event.

The 26-year-old festival was canceled last year after the coronavirus pandemic halted most of the world's extracurricular activities and travel.

More than 30 artists from a multitude of music genres are set to hit the four Music Midtown stages. Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, 24K Goldn, and Tierra Whack are among the rising hip-hop artist scheduled for the event. Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Bleachers, Yungblud, and more are also set to grace the stages.

Let’s Fest! Announcing our 2021 Music Midtown lineup. Grab your limited number of GA tickets now at https://t.co/G15YTa3Q0n before the price increases on Friday at 10AM EST. See you in September!! pic.twitter.com/QkvRNLWeRE — Music Midtown (@MusicMidtown) June 1, 2021

Ticket prices range from $125 for general two-day admission to $1,300 for the Super VIP experience. Tickets purchased for the 2020 show will be honored at the upcoming show. According to the website, patrons who can no longer make the show will have the option to resell their tickets through the Ticketmaster Verified Exchange program.

Music Midtown is a "carless event" and the organizers strongly encourage everyone to use a rideshare service, MARTA, walk or bike to the event.