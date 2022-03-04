Arkansas teenage rock band with 63-year-old drummer pay tribute to favorite musicians

Getting to the Grammys is a journey this group of Arkansas teenagers find themselves in hopes of kick starting their music careers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones once said, "Good music comes out of people playing together, knowing what they want to do and going for it."

That's exactly what Arkansas band Vintage is doing, with a unique twist.

The four-piece rock and roll band made up of 17-year-old Zachary Glover, 16-year-olds Aiden Woolbright and Trevor Tucker, and 63-year-old Taylor Bellott started like most groups.

That dream led lead singer and guitarist Glover to bassist Woolbright.

“We picked him up first because our parents work together,” said Glover.

After a few practices, the two turned to Tucker, who plays keyboard and saxophone.

“We were doing a song and we wanted a saxophone, so we got Trevor,” said Glover.

Two years and one pandemic later, they found Bellott, who was looking for a group to join.

“Mark calls and said, ‘You’re a drummer?’” said Bellott. “Yeah, I'm just looking for somebody to jam with. He said, ‘How do you feel about playing with teenagers?’”

Little did he know he was about to join Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.

“I was expecting a dad and a son, or a couple of sons, just looking for somebody to jam with in the living room or something. I showed up over here and this is what I got,” said Bellott.

Inspired by the music their parents and their drummer grew up with, Vintage’s signature sound is classic rock with a little blues and a bit of country mixed in for good measure.

They have some original music in the works, but right now, paying tribute to their favorite musicians are their bread and butter.

When they're not shredding though covers of ZZ Top, The Allman Brothers and Cream, Glover, Woolbright, and Tucker have a different, quieter gig they have to attend, but the classroom can be a pretty tough crowd.

“It’s pretty hard to, like balance it,” confessed Glover.

They're not your Alice Cooper School's Out kind of kids, we're talking about A-plus students with full workloads and extra-curricular activities.

“Sometimes I'll bring my projects, I'll bring my homework and between, you know, when we're breaking for a minute, I'll be doing my work,” said Tucker.

As soon as three o'clock and the weekend rolls around, the guys trade the books for instruments and classrooms for music venues, including bars.

That's right.

These teenagers are playing in places they're not even supposed to be in, playing music that was popular decades before they were born.

“’Where do you guys know that music from? When were you born?’” Woolbright recounted. “I was born in 2005. ‘That song came out in 1973. There's just no way you should know what that that is.’”

“That's why I love playing with you guys,” said Bellott. “Because that's the music I grew up on. And it's pretty cool.”

We can't forget about Glover, Woolbright and Tucker’s classmates.

“Overall, they have been pretty supportive and positive,” said Tucker. “I think people like seeing us, you know, chase our dreams."

Unfortunately, they don't expect to see their friends in the crowd anytime soon.

“They can't,” said Glover.

“I know a lot of people that come up to me and say, “You should tell me when the gigs are and I’ll come,’” said Woolbright. “I'll respond back like, if I ever get one that's 18 and below then I'll sure let you know.”

As for the future, the guys are just enjoying the slow ride, taking it easy, playing shows.

“We're just trying to get a lot of shows, kind of get the word out there, because we could release a whole bunch of originals like, just whenever we wanted,” said Woolbright. “But it wouldn't really mean anything, if no one knows who we are at all”

That doesn't mean they don't big plans.

“I would love to go on tour hopefully within the next couple of years, hopefully sooner than that,” said Glover.

Then there's school, but they’re not ready to say, “we don't need no education,” just yet.

All three said college is very much a possibility, but want to see where the music takes them.

“Obviously, I'd love to have music as a career and play these guys,” said Tucker.

It's been said, “it's a long way to the top if you wanna rock n' roll,” but it's a journey that Vintage has already started, and Bellott said he has the best seat in the house.

“ I just have respect for these guys, because they overwhelm me with their talent,” said Bellott. “They're just amazing. They really are and so I'm just privileged to tagalong.”

They'll just have to make sure their homework's done before they rock and roll all night.