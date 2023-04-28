Beyoncé Renaissance Tour in Atlanta | Everything to know about hotels, getting to the Benz and more

Folks are on Bey-Watch here Atlanta as the city prepares for Beyoncé to perform this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage of the concert.

We're on Bey-Watch here in Atlanta as the city prepares for Beyoncé to perform this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here's everything you need to know to become a part of the hive or avoid the buzz this weekend.

When is the Beyoncé concert in Atlanta?

The show starts at 8 p.m. on August 11, 12, and 14. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. each day, according to the stadium.

For VIPs, an email will be sent out prior to the performance, and they will be able to enter starting at 5:30 p.m.

What hotels are available for the Renaissance Tour in Atlanta?

The Mercedes Benz Stadium offers packages for the Beyhive to stay at the Omni Hotel, but 11Alive has looked into the other options around metro Atlanta. If you need to stay in the Downtown area, there may be a crunch - but there are also good options in the metro area.

Here's just a small list of places that have available rooms at this time:

How to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium?

The stadium recommends that the buzzing Beyhive gets to the stadium early. Call it what you want; heavy traffic in Atlanta can truly break your soul.

According to officials at the stadium, MARTA, Atlanta's public transportation service, is the fastest way to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Two hours prior to the concerts, MARTA will run a train shuttle between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Station.

The fastest and most convenient way for riders to pay their fare is to download Breeze Mobile 2.0 on their phones MARTA (itsmarta.com).

Rideshare services like Lyft and Uber are also recommended since parking lots are already sold out. People should realize when it comes to getting picked up; rideshare will be the most challenging option due to all the traffic, the stadium said.

For those parked at one of the zones, the Benz said the Waze app would help you get around.

What is the bag policy for the Renaissance tour in Atlanta?

Yes, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a clear bag policy in place. If you want to get in faster, the stadium recommends not bringing a bag.

Here are the criteria that your bag must have to get in:

Bags must be completely CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC.

They cannot exceed dimensions of 12” x 6” x 12”.

No tint allowed in bags; They must be wholly see-through and CLEAR.

Only non-clear bags smaller than 4.5” x 6.5” will be permitted into the stadium. This could be along the lines of a very small wallet.

Can the Beyhive bring signs for

Beyoncé?

The stadium has specific guidelines for signs that are allowed at the concert. All signs, banners or flags must be considered "good taste" to security.

Officials said that the signage will be disposed of if it is not allowed.

Here's a list below of the guidelines for bringing a sign:

Signs cannot be commercial, political or obscene in nature.

It must be made of a paper or lightweight cloth-like material. Signs may not be affixed or hung anywhere within Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium said the signs could not get in the way of other concert-goers' views.

Signs cannot utilize wood, metal, plastic or similar materials for support.

Remember, the signs can not have batteries or lights, and they must be 3' X 5' to be allowed in the venue.

Any last-minute Beyoncé Atlanta tickets?

Actually... yes. Head over to Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek or even StubHub. The cheapest tickets right now sit around $180.