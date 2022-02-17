Want to rock the stage? Bon Jovi offers bands the chance to open show

Bon Jovi is set to take the stage in Florida on Friday, April 15.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're in a band and have always wanted to open for a big name in music — here's your chance!

Bon Jovi is giving musicians the chance to be the band's opening act as they tour across the country, and yes, they're making a stop here in Tampa in April.

For any bands interested in trying their luck, all they have to do is upload a video of the band performing a song to the Bon Jovi website. In total, 15 bands will be given the chance of a lifetime to rock the stage with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Bon Jovi is set to hit the stage Friday, April 15, at Amalie Arena.

Here's a list of tour stops openers are needed for:

Omaha, NE

St. Paul, MN

Milwaukee, WI

Charlotte, NC

Raleigh, NC

Greensville, SC

Savannah, GA

Tampa, FL

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Indianapolis, IN

St. Louis, MO

Austin, TX

Houston, TX

Dallas, TX

Nashville, TN

Good luck to all bands competing in the contest!