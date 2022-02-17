Want to rock the stage? Bon Jovi offers bands the chance to open show

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're in a band and have always wanted to open for a big name in music — here's your chance!
Bon Jovi is giving musicians the chance to be the band's opening act as they tour across the country, and yes, they're making a stop here in Tampa in April.
For any bands interested in trying their luck, all they have to do is upload a video of the band performing a song to the Bon Jovi website. In total, 15 bands will be given the chance of a lifetime to rock the stage with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
Bon Jovi is set to hit the stage Friday, April 15, at Amalie Arena.
Here's a list of tour stops openers are needed for:
- Omaha, NE
- St. Paul, MN
- Milwaukee, WI
- Charlotte, NC
- Raleigh, NC
- Greensville, SC
- Savannah, GA
- Tampa, FL
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- Indianapolis, IN
- St. Louis, MO
- Austin, TX
- Houston, TX
- Dallas, TX
- Nashville, TN
Good luck to all bands competing in the contest!