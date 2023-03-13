Drake touring for first time in 5 years, making two stops in Atlanta

"Champagne papi" will be in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on July 1st and 2nd. Ticket presales will start Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Four-time Grammy-award winning rap artist Drake is coming to Atlanta. The star just announced his new tour "It's All A Blur" on Monday.

"Champagne papi" will be at State Farm Arena on July 1st and 2nd, according to Live Nation.

He will be joined by 21 Savage as they go on a 29-date arena run. The two will perform after their collab album "Her Loss" dropped last year.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Live Nation said.

The album reached number one on the Billboard’s 200 chart and had all 16 songs debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour marks the star's return to touring since headlining with Migos in 2018.

Live Nation officials said the title of his tour is a celebration of the last decade of Drake's career with the release of four studio albums in the last five years.

Here's how to get tickets for Drake's Atlanta shows:

Tickets will be available starting with Cash App Card and Sprite presales on March 15.

The Cash App Card presale will be available exclusively for card customers. The presale will start Wednesday until Thursday at 10 p.m.

The Sprite presale will be available on Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. Fans can sign up for emails on the company's website to gain access to the presale experience.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 17 starting at 12 p.m.

To learn more information about tickets, visit here or go to drakerelated.com